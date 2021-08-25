Minot State honors veteran of both World Wars

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University welcomed the next generation of nurses, and honored the memory of a Minot native who served our country in both World Wars.

Mina Aasen grew up on a homestead in the late 1800′s and served with the Red Cross and Army Reserve during the wars.

”It’s really incredible, I can’t imagine having dinner with general MacArthur, and also the president of the Philippines. She led a really incredible life with so many stories to tell,” said Paulette Aasen, Mina’s great-niece.

Mina was working in the Philippines on the Day of Infamy, and would eventually spend three years as a prisoner of the Japanese continuing to take care of wounded U.S. soldiers.

“The story of Mina Aasen is an incredible story about the strength and resiliency of heroic nurses, and really exemplifies the history of our nursing heroes and we are so honored to be able to incorporate her memory with her being a Minot resident,” said Nursing Chair Dr. April Warren.

Minot State University put together an honorary white coat to honor her service to the country.

”Just so wonderful that Mina was going to get recognition in Minot for what she had done,” said Aasen.

This coat will remain with the university to inspire future generations of nurses.

Mina moved back to Minot for the last years of her life and passed away in 1974.

