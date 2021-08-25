Man charged after Williston Police say he fired a gun and threatened to kill people

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man is in custody after police say he fired a gun and threatened to kill people at a Williston residence on Monday evening.

A witness told police that 36-year-old Jason Oster followed him and another person while hitting and threatening them. The witness said Oster then fired a gun into the air.

Oster is held at the Williams County Correctional Center for reckless endangerment and terrorizing among other charges.

Oster has prior convictions of assault and battery.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.