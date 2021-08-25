Advertisement

Man charged after Williston Police say he fired a gun and threatened to kill people

Jason Oster
Jason Oster(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man is in custody after police say he fired a gun and threatened to kill people at a Williston residence on Monday evening.

A witness told police that 36-year-old Jason Oster followed him and another person while hitting and threatening them. The witness said Oster then fired a gun into the air.

Oster is held at the Williams County Correctional Center for reckless endangerment and terrorizing among other charges.

Oster has prior convictions of assault and battery.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck trash study
Bismarck conducting “lid lift” trash study
Parshall-White Shield 2021 varsity football season canceled
Bismarck officers arresting a 32-year-old longboarder Seth Voegele of Mandan
Bismarck Police respond to longboarder arrest caught on Ring doorbell camera video
vaccine
Montana only state to ban vaccine requirements for employees
Donnybrook woman arrested in investigation into credit, debit card purchases

Latest News

Producers have gotten creative in how they harvest their crops and keep their livestock fed.
Wishek producer makes corn bales, hopes to keep cattle fed through winter
Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash
ND Today Adopt A Pet, Grits
ND Today Adopt A Pet, Grits
Summer to Fall Transitions
Summer to Fall Transitions