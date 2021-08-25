Advertisement

Legal Analyst Greta Van Susteren breaks down verdict of Chad Isaak Trial

By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On April 1st, 2019, the Mandan community was shaken by a quadruple homicide at the RJR Maintenance and Management facility. Investigators tracked down a suspect, Chad Isaak, and for the last three weeks prosecutors and defense attorneys battled it out in the courtroom, where a jury of Isaak’s peers found him guilty on all counts.

During the trial, Your News Leader spoke with experienced Legal Analyst and Host of Full Court Press Greta Van Susteren. She’s back to break down the verdict and aftermath.

“This is the one thing we defense lawyers always worry about. This case was so ugly, so violent, so gruesome, that you worry that the jury was so overwhelmed by the horrible nature of it ... but circumstantially they do have something,” said Greta Van Susteren.

Following the presentencing investigation, Judge David Reich will schedule a sentencing hearing. Isaak could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parshall-White Shield 2021 varsity football season canceled
Bismarck officers arresting a 32-year-old longboarder Seth Voegele of Mandan
Bismarck Police respond to longboarder arrest caught on Ring doorbell camera video
Police said Bismarck woman took drugs, drove children
Rachel Cooper mugshot
Fargo caregiver charged with manslaughter out on $500 bond
Donnybrook woman arrested in investigation into credit, debit card purchases

Latest News

Greta Van Susteren
Legal Analyst Greta Van Susteren breaks down verdict of Chad Isaak Trial
Pooch Pool Party
Dickinson’s Annual Pooch Pool Party allows dogs to cool off and have fun
Jon Cole at Williston's City Commission Meeting
Jon Cole honored by City of Williston for 40 years of sports coverage
White Coat Ceremony
Minot State hosts first White Coat Ceremony