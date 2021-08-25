Legal Analyst Greta Van Susteren breaks down verdict of Chad Isaak Trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On April 1st, 2019, the Mandan community was shaken by a quadruple homicide at the RJR Maintenance and Management facility. Investigators tracked down a suspect, Chad Isaak, and for the last three weeks prosecutors and defense attorneys battled it out in the courtroom, where a jury of Isaak’s peers found him guilty on all counts.

During the trial, Your News Leader spoke with experienced Legal Analyst and Host of Full Court Press Greta Van Susteren. She’s back to break down the verdict and aftermath.

“This is the one thing we defense lawyers always worry about. This case was so ugly, so violent, so gruesome, that you worry that the jury was so overwhelmed by the horrible nature of it ... but circumstantially they do have something,” said Greta Van Susteren.

Following the presentencing investigation, Judge David Reich will schedule a sentencing hearing. Isaak could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.