Jon Cole honored by City of Williston for 40 years of sports coverage

Jon Cole at Williston's City Commission Meeting
Jon Cole at Williston's City Commission Meeting
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - KUMV sportscaster Jon Cole was recognized at Tuesday’s city commission meeting for a very impressive milestone — 40 years of covering local and regional sports.

Cole is an icon for Williston sports, earning various awards including ND Sportscaster of the Year and being named to the North Dakota Associated Press Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame.

In 2016, Williston community leaders named the Williston High School Gym “The Jon Cole Gymnasium.”

“The City of Williston would like to thank you for all the things you have done for our city. We could use a lot more of Jon Cole,” said Williston Mayor Howard Klug.

Cole has called Williston his home for those 40 years and considers it an honor to do what he does nightly.

“As I told the Williston Herald a few years ago, I’m very proud of the fact that in the hall of fame it says, ‘Williston Sportscaster.’ Thank you very much, it means the world to me,” Cole said to the Commission.

His official anniversary date is next Tuesday, August 31st.

