Jamestown hospital renews visitation restrictions as cases rise

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, Jamestown Regional Medical Center returned to its recently-retired COVID-19 visitation restrictions. This comes as the North Dakota Department of Health announced on Monday that new COVID cases have risen by 237% since August 1st.

“We know and we totally understand that people are tired of COVID. We’re tired of it too. We just know that just because we’re tired of something doesn’t mean it’s over. It very much still exists and is still a risk to our entire population, especially our most vulnerable,” said Katie Ryan-Anderson, marketing manager for Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

Jamestown Regional Medical Center had previously relaxed its visitation restrictions in July of this year. Sanford Health in Bismarck currently has a policy of two visitors per patient at a time. The policy also based its visitor restrictions on the number of COVID cases and the amount of community spread.

