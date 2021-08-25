Advertisement

Jamestown hospital renews visitation restrictions as cases rise

Hospital
Hospital(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, Jamestown Regional Medical Center returned to its recently-retired COVID-19 visitation restrictions. This comes as the North Dakota Department of Health announced on Monday that new COVID cases have risen by 237% since August 1st.

“We know and we totally understand that people are tired of COVID. We’re tired of it too. We just know that just because we’re tired of something doesn’t mean it’s over. It very much still exists and is still a risk to our entire population, especially our most vulnerable,” said Katie Ryan-Anderson, marketing manager for Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

Jamestown Regional Medical Center had previously relaxed its visitation restrictions in July of this year. Sanford Health in Bismarck currently has a policy of two visitors per patient at a time. The policy also based its visitor restrictions on the number of COVID cases and the amount of community spread.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck trash study
Bismarck conducting “lid lift” trash study
Parshall-White Shield 2021 varsity football season canceled
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
vaccine
Montana only state to ban vaccine requirements for employees
Bismarck officers arresting a 32-year-old longboarder Seth Voegele of Mandan
Bismarck Police respond to longboarder arrest caught on Ring doorbell camera video

Latest News

Dickinson Police
Dickinson Police starts body camera program for officers
Organic farmers and ranchers can apply to receive a kickback
Representatives John Hansen and Scott Odenbach are introducing legislation called the ‘COVID-19...
Gov. Noem hesitant on statewide ban on vaccine mandates
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health relocation continues to move forward