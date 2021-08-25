Advertisement

Get a COVID shot at State Fair, walk away with $100 reward

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds...
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds as the 12-day Fair got underway in Falcon Heights, Minn. Minnesota State Fair officials strongly urged fairgoers Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, to mask up both inside and outside but stopped short of imposing any mandates to fight the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus at the Great Minnesota-Get Together. The state fair opens Aug. 26, and runs through Labor Day.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesotans who get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the State Fair can walk away with a $100 Visa gift card.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the State Fair edition of the state’s $100 reward program Wednesday. The first 3,600 Minnesotans to get their first dose at the fair can claim their gift cards immediately afterward. The State Fair deal follows a $100 incentive program that saw nearly 80,000 Minnesotans claim gift cards.

The free shots will be offered at a community vaccine clinic in the North End Event Center throughout the fair, which opens Thursday and runs through Labor Day.

