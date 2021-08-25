Dickinson’s Annual Pooch Pool Party allows dogs to cool off and have fun

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The night went to the dogs at Dickinson’s West River Community Center. The annual Pooch Pool Party brings in dogs both big and small to enjoy one final dip in the pool.

Dickinson’s outdoor pool may be closed to the public for the summer. But Tuesday evening there was an exception for those furry four-legged friends of ours.

“There’s you know, dogs missing and running around and everybody helping each other, so it’s kind of a fun, chaotic time,” said Alissa Karsky, Dickinson Parks and Recreation programs supervisor.

“I thought it would be a good opportunity for him to burn some energy, meet more people, and more dogs,” said a dog owner.

The West River Community Center’s annual Pooch Pool Party gives dogs of all sizes the opportunity to cool off and have fun.

Some dogs put their paws in the water while others jump right in.

“She kind of likes to swim,” said a dog owner.

“Running around and playing, she’s already gone down the slide by herself, so that’s great,” said a dog owner.

The Pooch Pool Party is the perfect end to the dog days of summer.

Every year more than one hundred dogs show up to the event. Paw and Claw Pet Palace donated prizes for the dogs and other area businesses donated to the event.

