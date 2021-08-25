CHI St. Alexius Williston Limiting Visitation due to rising COVID-19 numbers

WILLISTON, N.D. - Starting on Wednesday, CHI St. Alexius Williston announced they will be limiting visitation at its facilities due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

Patients will only be allowed one visitor at each facility during visiting hours and must be over the age of 18. No visitors will be allowed if a patient tests positive for the virus, but virtual visits will be allowed.

Exceptions will be made for positive pediatric and OB patients, and those experiencing end of life care.

CHI has also made changes to its testing policy, where inpatients, all admissions, outpatient surgical and procedures, symptomatic clinic patients, symptomatic employees, and ER patients will be tested in-house. Tests from non-symptomatic clinic patients will be sent to an outside lab.

