Century Patriots Football Preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you’ve won the last two Class-AAA state titles you will not be sneaking up on anyone. Triple-“A” is now 11″AA” and despite heavy losses to graduation, Century is still at-or-near the top of the teams-to-beat list.

With the season starting this week, Century Head Coach Ron Wingenbach says his defense is ahead of the Patriot’s offense, but there’s nothing unusual about that.

“Our defense probably takes three or four days to install, and we are pretty basic up front. We rely on our size and our strength and being able to pursue and run to the ball and so I would tend to agree with that defense should be ahead of the offense at this time,” said Wingenbach.

Most of the experience lies on the D-line led by 1st-team All-stater Lucas Schweigert, plus they have an all-stater returning at linebacker.

“Jacob Bosley will kind of head that group, and I think we have a nice core of guys we can rely on,” said Wingenbach.

Ben Mansmith, Peyton Arndt, Seth Nelson, and Isaiah Pajimula will play at linebacker.. and behind them, “Jacob Renz is the returner in that group that we’re going to rely on for his leadership,” added Wingenbach.

On both sides of the ball, Schweigert will be a player to watch. He’s the only returning starter on the O-Line.

“I don’t know where to start. He’s a great guy, great friend of mine. He goes 100% every time and he just makes everyone around him better so where you see a guy like that going 100% on the field it makes you want to go 100% on the field as well,” said Jacob Renz, Century senior.

“It all starts on the offensive line. If you can’t block the guy in front of you the running back can’t run the ball, the quarterback can’t throw the ball and you don’t get any yards,” said Jaden Braun, Century senior.

On the ground, the head coach says it’ll be running back by committee. Braun thinks Peyton Arndt and Jacob Bosley will be counted on a lot.

“Arndt brings speed to this team, one of the fastest guys on the team, and Boz as we call him, he just hits you as hard as he can every play,” said Braun.

Quarterback is another position Wingenbach said that may take some time to lock in on one guy.

“Brady Dahl as senior, Kyan Barth a junior, Parker Neis a junior, Mike Twardoski and Maxin Vig sophomores,” said Wingenbach.

With 29 seniors on the roster, Century may develop what most teams covet — depth. And the Patriots know depth can win you championships.

“It’s been fun. Obviously winning is great. I just love being around the team, the coaches. Every day is fun for us,” said Renz.

Century opens against Legacy at the Bismarck Community Bowl on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.