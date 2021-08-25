Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health relocation continues to move forward

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In May, Bismarck City Commissioners decided how to fund a new public health department, and now, they continue to take steps in the relocation and expansion of the facility.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is bursting at the seams, so they’re preparing to move to a greenfield location on the Public Works North Site.

“There is a need and a want to have a building and facility that really does provide Public Health room to be flexible and to be able to grow. And not to have to look at expanding or moving any time soon. The intent with this is that it’s a forever place,” said Kristina Johnston, Leo A Daly healthcare team lead.

The project has been revised to move everyone under one roof at an estimate of $10 million, which comes from existing funds in the city’s budget. The city commissioners have debated for months how to combine this project to address Public Works and Police Department space needs as well.

“If we look at this schedule and contemplate doing Public Works and Public Health at the same time, there would be some economies of scale and bidding and purchasing materials for both projects and they could both happen at the same time?” asked Commissioner Nancy Guy at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Commissioners have not decided how to work the new police department building or the public works expansion into the budget.

“Having two projects on hand that are being run in parallel can make for a complicated design project, but it can certainly benefit things like material orders, mobilization, streamlining construction costs, and really fine-tuning the workflow,” said Leif Eikevik, Leo A Daly senior project manager.

The Public Health project is expected to take 15 months, with move-in happening in December of 2022. The lease on the old building expires next year.

Tuesday, commissioners passed a motion to move into the design phase for the Public Health project and are utilizing a contract manager to make sure the project does not go over budget.

