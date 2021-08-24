Williston State College incentivizing vaccines; mask use up to instructors

WILLISTON, N.D. - An increase in COVID-19 cases across the country have led colleges to bring back mask mandates and vaccination requests. Williston State College will not be requiring either to start the year.

The administration is continuing with their current plans, where masks will be recommended and not required. They have made some changes to that policy where faculty members will be allowed to require masks in their classes if they want to. Any requirements are noted in their syllabus and alternate options are made available for students who refuse.

“If students don’t want to wear masks in those classes where its required, we then give them an option to move to a different section or move to an online class or do something as an alternative to that,” said Hirning.

Dr. Bernell Hirning says a few faculty members will require it, and others will be seen wearing a mask but not requiring students to do so.

Thanks to an anonymous private donor, Dr. Hirning says students who become fully vaccinated will receive a $100 gift card to the Williston State College Bookstore. He says he hopes this will help improve the county’s vaccination rate by getting those on the fence to consider taking it.

“We have those funds available to help us get a little bit closer to a level that is safer as a college and as a community and get closer to that herd immunity that we’re trying to reach not just as a state but also as a country,” said Hirning.

Hirning adds that masks and sanitation stations will be readily available for students on campus.

Williston State’s sports teams will also be tested for the virus before and after any road trips.

