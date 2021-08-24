Williston Basin School District in dire need of bus drivers

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston Basin School District is facing a transportation crisis. A lack of trained drivers has caused issues for parents in desperate need of those services. Michael Anthony explains.

Finding bus drivers has always been difficult, but with the reorganization of districts 1 and 8, the situation became more complex. In-town routes to the rural schools have been canceled due to this shortage, causing problems for parents like Haley Carpenter and her children.

“I was able to find a ride for my two older ones that are going to Missouri Ridge, but I’m not sure what I’m going to do when that parent is out of town,” said Carpenter

Transportation Manager Katie Kerschion says it’s been a challenging start of the year. She says that the lack of drivers makes it a struggle to even continue the rural routes and legally required special needs and homeless routes.

“Monday, I had one bus driver quit and another bus break down. That leaves us two routes down and I have no driver to replace the one that quit and unfortunately, I don’t have a bus to replace the special needs bus that broke down,” said Kerschion.

Parents finding themselves without a route this year are being forced to adapt, and it looks like their former routes won’t be coming back any time soon.

“So now I’ve had to kind of schmooze my boss a little bit into giving his son a ride to school in the mornings in order for me to not have to be written up because I’m late,” said Carpenter.

In order to operate a school bus, you must have a commercial driver’s license with a school bus and passenger endorsement. The biggest problem with that is the competition that the school district faces when looking for drivers with CDL’s.

“It seems like they get their CDL, and they go work for the oilfield company that pays more. We can’t compete with oilfield wages,” said Kerschion.

For now, Kerschion tells parents to be patient and asks that anyone interested in driving or learning how to drive contact the district office.

The busing shortage has already begun to affect athletics as well. Kerschion says the tennis team has had to postpone a match due to having no one available to drive.

