Trinity Health temporarily closes Kenmare swing bed unit

KENMARE, N.D. – Trinity Health’s swing bed unit in Kenmare closed temporarily last week due to a staffing issue.

Five of the six residents were moved to Trinity Homes in Minot.

They plan to move them back and reopen the unit next week.

A few of the nurses working in Kenmare were taken out of action by a possible COVID-19 exposure, but after they finish quarantining it should be back up and running.

“We know it’s inconvenient for the family, we know it’s inconvenient for the resident, and we’d like to avoid that, but they were all agreeable to make that move the five of them,” said Randy Schwan, Trinity Health vice president.

The emergency room and other services at the hospital in Kenmare were unaffected.

