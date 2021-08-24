Trinity Health leadership discusses tightening visitor restrictions amid rising COVID-19 numbers

MINOT, N.D. – Your News Leader reported Monday that Trinity Health tightened restrictions on visitors in the wake of rising cases in our area.

As of Tuesday, they report 16 people hospitalized, with two in the ICU.

The number of positive tests is part of what elevated the policy.

“The number of positivity from the COVID tests that have been increasing over the past weeks. Trinity Hospital and its clinics have increased its visitor restriction to moderate from where it had been minimal before,” said Randy Schwan, Trinity Health Vice President.

It includes requiring masks be worn by everyone inside Trinity’s hospitals and facilities.

