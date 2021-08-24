Schools facing food supply issues

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The School Nutrition Association said in a recent survey that 97% of schools nationwide are concerned with supply chain disruption.

School food menus are already seeing changes as supply chain and manufacturing issues affect the availability of food. Manufacturers can’t make enough product, there aren’t enough drivers to deliver the product they do have, and even packaging for the food is in short supply.

Bismarck Public Schools meet the federal government’s requirements on what they must have available for students, providing healthy options for each food group. But they said keeping up with the requirements and demands while dealing with the impacts of COVID-19 is a struggle.

Bismarck Public School’s Child Nutrition Director Michelle Wagner said: “We’re going to have to slim down our menu. Instead of offering our two hot options, and our pizza, and our subs, and our salads, we might have to slim it down just a little bit. Just to try and maintain and make sure that the kids still get something to eat.”

For more information and school menu updates, visit the Bismarck Public Schools website.

