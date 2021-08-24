Advertisement

Sanford Infectious Disease Consultant weighs in on COVID booster shot

COVID vaccine
(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the CDC gears up to deliver booster shots to Americans eight months after they received their first dose of the COVID vaccine, some people are asking what the purpose of the additional dose is. According to experts, the booster shot is needed to prevent the most negative health impacts associated with contracting the virus.

“Whatever antibody levels are generated from the first two shots, Pfizer and Moderna, decreases over time. Right now the thought is most people have these decreases in antibody levels anywhere from six to eight months after their first series. So it’s about that time you really ought to be thinking about having a booster shot,” said Dr. Noe Mateo, Infectious Disease Consultant at Sanford.

Experts think it’s possible this might be the last booster shot needed for COVID-19. This is the same vaccination pattern as other viruses such as Hepatitis B.

