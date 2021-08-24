Advertisement

Roosevelt Park Zoo announces birth of baby bison

Roosevelt Park Zoo welcomes baby bison!
Roosevelt Park Zoo welcomes baby bison!(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Roosevelt Park Zoo has welcomed a new member to its family!

The zoo announced on Facebook that a baby bison was born Monday.

The calf was born to Lena. It’s her eighth calf overall.

The zoo is still working to determine from a distance whether the calf is a boy or a girl.

The zoo’s other female bison Laila had a boy in May, named Edwin.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parshall-White Shield 2021 varsity football season canceled
Bismarck officers arresting a 32-year-old longboarder Seth Voegele of Mandan
Bismarck Police respond to longboarder arrest caught on Ring doorbell camera video
Rachel Cooper mugshot
Fargo caregiver charged with manslaughter out on $500 bond
Police said Bismarck woman took drugs, drove children
Donnybrook woman arrested in investigation into credit, debit card purchases

Latest News

trinity visitor restrictions
Trinity Health leadership discusses tightening visitor restrictions amid rising COVID-19 numbers
Corey Moen
Amid evacuation of Afghanistan, North Dakota VFW State Commander reminds veterans they are not alone
School food
Schools facing food supply issues
Britta Curl helps Team USA beat Russia