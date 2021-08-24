Roosevelt Park Zoo announces birth of baby bison
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Roosevelt Park Zoo has welcomed a new member to its family!
The zoo announced on Facebook that a baby bison was born Monday.
The calf was born to Lena. It’s her eighth calf overall.
The zoo is still working to determine from a distance whether the calf is a boy or a girl.
The zoo’s other female bison Laila had a boy in May, named Edwin.
