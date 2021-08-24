Roosevelt Park Zoo announces birth of baby bison

MINOT, N.D. – The Roosevelt Park Zoo has welcomed a new member to its family!

The zoo announced on Facebook that a baby bison was born Monday.

The calf was born to Lena. It’s her eighth calf overall.

The zoo is still working to determine from a distance whether the calf is a boy or a girl.

The zoo’s other female bison Laila had a boy in May, named Edwin.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.