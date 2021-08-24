Report: Keystone Pipeline spills caused by design, manufacturing issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new federal report says design and manufacturing issues are to blame for a series of spills along the Keystone Pipeline, including two in South Dakota.

The Government Accountability Office released a report Monday, detailing what the pipeline’s operator, TransCanada Energy, must do to resolve the issues.

The Keystone Pipeline hauls crude oil from western Canada to processors and ports in the southern U.S. It has transported over 3 billion barrels since it was commissioned in 2010.

While the GAO report states the pipeline has experienced a similar number of accidents compared to other pipelines, the severity of those spills has worsened in recent years. Keystone’s worst spill took place in 2017 near the town of Amherst in northeast South Dakota. Over 250,000 gallons of oil leaked in that accident, according to the report. Another spill happened in South Dakota a year earlier - near Freeman - though that spill was much smaller, around 16,000 gallons.

In response to those two spills, as well as two in North Dakota, the U.S. Dept. of Transportation ordered TC Energy to investigate and fix the root causes. These investigations found that the four accidents were caused by issues related to the original design, manufacturing of the pipe, or construction of the pipeline. The DOT also assessed civil penalties to TC Energy for deficiencies found during inspections, such as inadequate corrosion prevention and missing pipeline markers.

The report also stated the DOT will work to improve its oversight process based on its experience with Keystone. Officials say they have increased resources to conduct inspections during construction of other pipelines, and are establishing a more formal process to document and track the compliance of all special permits, including Keystone’s permit.

