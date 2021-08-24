Advertisement

Rain could help later season crops

sunflower
sunflower(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISHEK, N.D. - During a drought like this, any amount of rain is welcome.

Monday night, between 0.75″ to 1.25″ of rain was reported near Wishek.

Wishek producer Adam Bettenhausen says that could help his sunflowers and other later season crops.

“It should help some of the later crops –  the later beans and the sunflowers – it should help fill get that seed size growing,” Bettenhausen explained. “Obviously they’re not going to put anything new on the corn. The corn that does have cobs, it’ll help that fill but it’s late.”

Bettenhausen says he’s hopeful his sunflowers will produce at least average yields.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parshall-White Shield 2021 varsity football season canceled
Bismarck officers arresting a 32-year-old longboarder Seth Voegele of Mandan
Bismarck Police respond to longboarder arrest caught on Ring doorbell camera video
Rachel Cooper mugshot
Fargo caregiver charged with manslaughter out on $500 bond
Police said Bismarck woman took drugs, drove children
Donnybrook woman arrested in investigation into credit, debit card purchases

Latest News

Trinity Health temporarily closes Kenmare swing bed unit
AARP North Dakota
ND preparing for COVID booster shots
Williston Basin School District in dire need of bus drivers
Williston State College
Williston State College incentivizing vaccines; mask use up to instructors