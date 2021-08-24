Rain could help later season crops

WISHEK, N.D. - During a drought like this, any amount of rain is welcome.

Monday night, between 0.75″ to 1.25″ of rain was reported near Wishek.

Wishek producer Adam Bettenhausen says that could help his sunflowers and other later season crops.

“It should help some of the later crops – the later beans and the sunflowers – it should help fill get that seed size growing,” Bettenhausen explained. “Obviously they’re not going to put anything new on the corn. The corn that does have cobs, it’ll help that fill but it’s late.”

Bettenhausen says he’s hopeful his sunflowers will produce at least average yields.

