Pro’s Pointer #17

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a saying in fishing that goes “big baits, catch big fish.” And while that’s true at times, in this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle tells us smaller baits right now might catch a lot more fish.

We start back in 2013 for this tip, as we continue our 25th season of Pro’s Pointers on KFYR-TV, KQCD-TV, KUMV-TV and KMOT-TV.

Johnnie Candle (from 2013): “This is a size seven crankbait, and if someone were to ask me what I would choose for the most productive, year-round fish catching lure I would agree that a size seven is a great place to start.”

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Famer: “But in late summer with an overabundance of young of the year baitfish it’s not unusual to have more success fishing with much smaller crankbaits like this.”

Candle (from 2013): “Now, I’ll agree that it takes a little creativity to get this little crankbait in the strike zone so the use of bottom bouncers, in-line trolling weights and lead core line has become the norm, but my fish catches are going up dramatically and so is the size of my catch.”

Johnnie: “You may have noticed as we’ve look back at Pro’s Pointers through the years that I’ve gained a few pounds but just like a large walleye I still enjoy a small snack every now and again.”

Candle (from 2013): “Now, I know I’ve said it many times before that bigger is better but in this case, I’m not even taking my own advice. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

