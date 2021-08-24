Past GABR Star speaks to benefits of bike race fundraiser

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Sanford Health Foundation Great American Bike Race is a few short days away and participants are gearing up to raise money for children with cerebral palsy and related conditions. In preparation, Your News Leader caught up with past GABR Stars, including the 2000 Star Jacey Enget.

Jacey walks her dog using a chair that helps her get around. A wheelchair like hers and other specialized equipment make it easier for people to live with Spastic Cerebral Palsy.

“What typically takes you a half an hour to get ready for the day, I have to double that,” said Jacey.

Some of these costly devices, like her chair that helps her stand up to get her blood flowing and the ankle braces that help with gross motor skills, were funded in part through the Great American Bike Race.

“My GABR experience actually started in the beginning. It started 25 years ago,” said Jacey.

And Jacey has been an avid participant ever since. She became a GABR star in 2000, and as an adult, she loves seeing how the race provides support to the next generation.

“That’s what I want more, is to be able to give back and make it possible for them to get all the equipment they need,” Jacey added.

Jacey remembers when one of her favorite activities was made more accessible through Great American Bike Race support. She got her first adaptive horseback riding saddle.

“Just to be able to independently be able to run and work with that horse was just absolutely fabulous,” she said.

For Jacey, this year’s race cannot come soon enough.

“It’s like Christmas,” said Jacey.

Like Christmas, the Great American Bike Race has made many dreams come true.

In 2020, the Great American Bike Race raised a little over $200,000. The previous year, the fundraiser brought in nearly $400,000. Organizers hope this year’s contributions outpace previous years. The event will occur virtually on August 28th.

