North Dakota traffic fatalities trending upward for 2021

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have been 73 traffic fatalities in North Dakota so far this year.

That’s trending slightly higher than in past years.

By August of 2020, there were only 62 fatalities, and in August 2019, there were 65. Lauren Bjork with Vision Zero said a lot of this year’s traffic fatalities likely could have been prevented.

“We’re seeing a majority of our fatalities are unbelted, so they’re not wearing their seat belts. Fifty-five percent of our fatalities have not been wearing their seatbelts, where a seatbelt was available,” said Bjork.

Bjork said traffic fatalities are typically higher in the summer, because more people are travelling on the road.

