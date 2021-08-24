ND preparing for COVID booster shots

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Those in long-term care say there’s a crunch in staffing, and it’s been there for a while. But the new vaccine mandate to many facilities may see staffing numbers go even lower. All while COVID numbers are increasing.

An overwhelming majority of LTC patients vaccinated, but the staffing rates are closer to the state as a whole, and so the active cases among staff are on the rise.

While some facilities are forced to shut down until the virus leaves, booster shots are expected soon.

Those in health care say the state of COVID outside the facilities will be reflected inside, and that has many worried during this summer surge.

“We’re seeing Delta becoming the dominant spread here, and we’re trying to prevent additional variants by making sure we get vaccinations increased,” AARP North Dakota State Director Josh Askvig said.

According to the AARP, despite having the seventh-highest vaccination rate for nursing home residents nationwide, North Dakota’s vaccination rate among health care staff is 24th.

However, the state’s 64% rate is above the nation’s 60% average and among the highest in the Midwest.

Following President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for certain facilities, those numbers may go up or workers may walk.

“Whether it’s COVID, whether it’s taking vacations or your other seasonal sicknesses, people are gone. And if we are going to require staff, if we’re going to require them to be vaccinated, I see them playing a big part in staffing issues statewide too,” said resident Chris Larson.

While some in long-term care weigh their options on getting the vaccine, some are getting ready for round three.

But the targeted vulnerable populations might be tough to reach.

“There’s a number of folks, especially older adults who don’t have internet access. They’re not internet savvy. And so, making sure the hot line is up and running from the start. i think that was a little slow to get set up,” Askvig said.

The AARP sent a letter to Gov. Doug Burgum to ensure a quick and effective rollout.

There are no deadlines for the long-term care vaccination requirements yet.

Facilities are still required to shut down and close visitation if there’s an active case in the building. Testing is still a regular practice to track the virus.

