ND Attorney General Files Suit Over Cancelled Oil, Gas Leases

Oil wells
Oil wells(KFYR)
By Alan Miller
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says it’s time for the Bureau of Land Management to resume conducting quarterly oil and gas lease sales in North Dakota. So he’s filed a motion asking Judge Daniel Traynor in Federal District Court in Bismarck to order them to begin.

Earlier this year, the BLM began unilaterally canceling the quarterly oil and gas lease sales it’s required by law to conduct.

Stenehjem said the cancellation of the March and June auctions have already cost the State more than $80 million in lost revenues, which could grow to billions in the coming months.

“I am asking the Court to order BLM to comply with the law because I cannot stand idly by while our State loses tens of millions in lost revenue that funds our citizens’ schools, social services, parks and roads,” said Stenehjem.

