ND American Academy of Pediatrics call on school boards to adopt COVID policy consistent with the CDC and AAP

North Dakota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics letter to the North Dakota School...
North Dakota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics letter to the North Dakota School Boards Association and all School Boards in North Dakota(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Health care professionals across the state are urging school districts to heighten COVID-19 mitigation efforts before school starts.

The North Dakota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics sent a letter to the North Dakota School Boards Association and all School Boards in North Dakota asking them to adopt COVID policies consistent with the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC.

The letter details the importance of keeping kids in school - but in a safe way.

It said all eligible individuals should receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and all students older than two years plus all school staff should wear face masks at school unless they have medical conditions that prohibit their use.

They should also have adequate and timely COVID-19 testing resources available and accessible.

“If we have kids in school that are not masking, there is going to be spread within school to teachers, to students, and there’s going to be hospitalizations and there’s potentially going to be death as a secondary result of that, which is really sad,” said NDAAP Advocacy and Policy Chair Dr. Grant Syverson.

More than 60 members signed the document.

