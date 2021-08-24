Minot State football discusses goals for upcoming season

MINOT, N.D. - Minot State Football held its season-opening media day at Herb Parker Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The team is coming off a very long offseason because of the canceled 2020 campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The players said there’s been plenty of excitement in fall camp, and they’re ready to kick off this fall.

“I hope we can win a few games this year and give the fans what they want with a winning season, but we’re just looking at week 1,” said Ben Bolinske, senior quarterback.

“We’ve been through a lot together, and I’ve really been enjoying this last fall camp with those guys,” said Jordan Will, junior defensive lineman.

Head Coach Mike Aldrich said two big keys to the schedule roadblock were to improve players’ abilities and to re-energize the team to return to competition.

“It’s just allowed us to take their football I.Q. to a different level. There’s so many more meetings as opposed to getting ready for a game every week. Instead of one small offseason, we had a very long offseason,” said Aldrich.

The Beavers kick off the new season on Saturday, Sept. 4 against Augustana.

