Advertisement

Minot City Leaders look at cutting back taxes

By John Salling
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot city leaders looked over the 2022 budget and asked for some zero mill increase options to ease the burden on residents that may see increases from other groups like the county and schools.

The 2022 preliminary budget for the city came in with a 2.28 mill increase, which translates to about $10.26 for the year for a $100,000 home. The main discussion circled around a number of positions that the city was looking at adding.

”Staff did a good job of going through, and really trimming out a lot of that extra stuff. There wasn’t really a whole lot to go back and cut,” said Harold Stewart, Minot City Manager.

A police public information officer and two dispatcher positions were points of contention on the budget.

”We also have a responsibility to inform the public, and that is the role of the PIO, and that’s where we fall short,” said Chief John Klug, Minot Police Department.

“We don’t pay a hundred percent of the cost on dispatch so if our partners are willing to help bear this cost, we should probably do that while they’re interested,” said Stewart.

The City Manager’s recommendation for the budget included two new dispatchers, a plumbing inspector, and two new bus driver positions, and an overall tax cut of about 0.2 mills.

Alderwoman Lisa Olson added an ask to residents.

”What’s more important to you, is it the mill levy or is it having the services provided, and having the employees available to provide those services. I’m very curious to know,” said Lisa Olson, alderwoman.

Council and staff looked over a few different versions of this breakdown throughout the night to consider the options.

Minot City Manager Proposed Options
Minot City Manager Proposed Options(KFYR)

Since the last meeting, the Minot Police Department was able to trim almost $266,000 out of the budget to help make room for new positions.

Council members plan to take action on the options at the first reading on September 7.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parshall-White Shield 2021 varsity football season canceled
Bismarck officers arresting a 32-year-old longboarder Seth Voegele of Mandan
Bismarck Police respond to longboarder arrest caught on Ring doorbell camera video
Rachel Cooper mugshot
Fargo caregiver charged with manslaughter out on $500 bond
Police said Bismarck woman took drugs, drove children
Donnybrook woman arrested in investigation into credit, debit card purchases

Latest News

North Dakota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics letter to the North Dakota School...
ND American Academy of Pediatrics call on school boards to adopt COVID policy consistent with the CDC and AAP
FILE
North Dakota traffic fatalities trending upward for 2021
Oil wells
ND Attorney General Files Suit Over Cancelled Oil, Gas Leases
Minot budget
Minot City Leaders look at cutting back taxes