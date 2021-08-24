Advertisement

MDU rerouting power line to Heskett Station

Heskett Station
Heskett Station(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Montana-Dakota Utilities is looking to retire its coal units at Heskett Station north of Mandan. They are planning to add another gas-fired unit, and will reroute a 1.5-mile 230-kilovolt power line to connect Heskett Station to a new substation. The project is expected to cost 1.3 million dollars.

“[The coal units] have run probably twice as long as anticipated when they were constructed. So they’ve been a great source for our customers, but they’ve kinda just come to the end of their lives,” said Mark Hanson with MDU.

The land the rerouted line crosses is owned entirely by MDU and Marathon Petroleum. There will be a public hearing about the project on October 7th at Mandan City Hall. According to MDU’s spokesman, it won’t have any impact on local energy consumers.

