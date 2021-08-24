First day of school for the Minot Public School District

Advertisement

First day of school for Minot Public Schools(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Public Schools are back in session and in person for the new year. The roughly 7,600 students enrolled in MPS headed back to the classroom Tuesday morning.

Magic City Campus’s hallways buzzed with excitement as students took on their first day back.

“It’s been great! Early morning, you know, sleeping in till noon in the summer, but got up early, helped decorate the school with renaissance, then got to class,” said Oscar Holtz, a Magic City Campus Senior.

Students aren’t alone in their first day of school butterflies.

“First day of school is always exciting and fun, but coming back to a first day with not wearing masks and we get to see everyone’s faces, it feels like a return to normal, that’s pretty exciting,” said Chad Gifford, an English teacher at Magic City Campus.

It’s a return to normal after almost two years of so much uncertainty brought on by the pandemic.

“I think last year there was a lot of anxiety, fear, what the future was going to bring and how the school year would play out, we have had a chance to deal with that and like I said we are getting back to the new normal,” said Magic City Campus Principal Dr. Scott Faul.

Ready to resume the usual high school experience, without the masks or distance.

“People are a lot more comfortable going to outside school social events and you know obviously we’ll be back football games and there won’t be any limited capacity or anything like that. I think that everybody is just enjoying being able to be around each other again,” said Holtz.

Students may be more grateful for a normal first day of school.

As of now, masks and vaccines are not required for students, teachers, and staff. The district’s reintegration committee said they are working closely with local, state, and federal health agencies to monitor the current surge in Delta variant COVID-19 cases.

