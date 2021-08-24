Emergency airfield exercise at Bismarck Airport

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - First responders conducted a full-scale emergency airfield exercise at the Bismarck Airport Tuesday afternoon.

The exercise is meant to test the airport’s emergency plan and takes place every three years. More than 100 first responders and emergency personnel took part in the drill.

“Its intent is to practice for what we don’t want to happen, which is an actual emergency. But, we want to practice so that we’re able to respond correctly if we do have that emergency,” said Tim Thorson, assistant airport director at the Bismarck Airport.

The exercise was in a restricted area, so the airport operations continued as normal throughout the drill.

