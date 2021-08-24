Advertisement

Ellendale Police Department search for missing 62-year-old man

Everett Rains
Everett Rains(Ellendale Police Department)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Ellendale Police Department is looking for 62-year-old Everett Rains. He was last seen leaving his residence in Ellendale, ND on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Rains was driving a white 2002 Ford F-250 with North Dakota plates 359CBW. The vehicle has a ratchet strap on the right side holding the tailgate shut.

Rains left without his cellphone and medication. Ellendale Police are concerned for his safety as he may become disorientated without his medication.

If you see Rains or his vehicle, please contact the Ellendale Police Department at (701) 535-0887. Officials say he may have traveled to South Dakota.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Highway 52 crash
UPDATE: One killed in Highway 52 crash; cleanup temporarily closes roadway
Parshall-White Shield 2021 varsity football season canceled
Rachel Cooper mugshot
Fargo caregiver charged with manslaughter out on $500 bond
vaccine
Montana only state to ban vaccine requirements for employees
Bismarck officers arresting a 32-year-old longboarder Seth Voegele of Mandan
Bismarck Police respond to longboarder arrest caught on Ring doorbell camera video

Latest News

Heskett Station
MDU rerouting power line to Heskett Station
minot schools covid
Minot Public Schools COVID-19 plan
COVID vaccine
Sanford Infectious Disease Consultant comments on COVID booster shot
mandan football
Mandan Braves Football Preview