Ellendale Police Department search for missing 62-year-old man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Ellendale Police Department is looking for 62-year-old Everett Rains. He was last seen leaving his residence in Ellendale, ND on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Rains was driving a white 2002 Ford F-250 with North Dakota plates 359CBW. The vehicle has a ratchet strap on the right side holding the tailgate shut.

Rains left without his cellphone and medication. Ellendale Police are concerned for his safety as he may become disorientated without his medication.

If you see Rains or his vehicle, please contact the Ellendale Police Department at (701) 535-0887. Officials say he may have traveled to South Dakota.

