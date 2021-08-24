Donnybrook woman arrested in investigation into credit, debit card purchases

MINOT, N.D. – A Donnybrook woman who pleaded guilty in 2019 for her role in a fake Make-a-Wish campaign now faces a new charge after investigators said she charged more than $1,400 in purchases to a man’s credit and debit cards.

Prosecutors charged 35-year-old Kristin Keel with A-felony unauthorized use of personal identifying info, obtain credit, second offense.

According to the criminal affidavit, the victim reported $1,430.70 in unauthorized purchases to four of his credit and debit cards to the Mandan Police Department on April 13.

Investigators said the purchases were made on Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart, Scheels and Designer Shoe Warehouse.

Investigators said the suspect, later determined as Keel, purchased, children’s toys and clothes, groceries, and shoes, among other items, between June 2020 and May 2021.

Keel made an initial appearance on the charge Monday in district court in Minot and will be arraigned on September 30. She faces the chance of up to 20 years in prison on the new charge.

In August 2019, court records indicate that Keel pleaded guilty to charges of forgery and fraudulent or misleading communications. The charges stemmed from an investigation into a fake Make-a-Wish campaign in the name of a sick child, with the goal of purchasing new playground equipment in the town of Donnybrook.

According to court records, Keel struck a plea deal on those charges and was ordered to serve two weeks in jail any pay just over $1,000 in fines and fees.

