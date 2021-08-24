Advertisement

Dangerous Hope

By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There comes a point in our lives when the disappointments we experience can feel like too much to overcome.

We start thinking, maybe it’s better to throw up our hands and throw out hoping for things.

That’s something our next guess knows a lot about. We are welcoming our friend Mandy B. Anderson back to the program. You know her from RAYMA Team. She’s also an accomplished author.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parshall-White Shield 2021 varsity football season canceled
Bismarck officers arresting a 32-year-old longboarder Seth Voegele of Mandan
Bismarck Police respond to longboarder arrest caught on Ring doorbell camera video
Rachel Cooper mugshot
Fargo caregiver charged with manslaughter out on $500 bond
Police said Bismarck woman took drugs, drove children
Donnybrook woman arrested in investigation into credit, debit card purchases

Latest News

Burleigh-Morton healthcare leaders plead for public to take action as COVID-19 surges
Annual Displays & Upcoming Events
Annual Displays & Upcoming Events
Buffalo Bacon Deviled Eggs
Buffalo Bacon Deviled Eggs
Annual Displays & Upcoming Events
Annual Displays & Upcoming Events