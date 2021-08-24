Burleigh-Morton healthcare leaders plead for public to take action as COVID-19 surges

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh-Morton health experts are asking the public to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

With active COVID-19 cases on the rise, healthcare leaders from Burleigh and Morton counties are asking for the public’s help in curbing the spread of the virus with the community.

In a joint statement, the health professionals cited the recent rise in hospitalizations, primarily cases in which those who tested positive are young and otherwise healthy. They also cited the strain on medical staff as the number of infections continue to increase.

Burleigh Bismarck Public Health Director Renae Moch says the virus surge is stretching hospital’s resources, and that the majority of cases are preventable if people follow the recommendations from local health experts.

“Our healthcare workers stood up to one of the greatest challenges of their professional lives last year when they had to care for the surges of desperately ill COVID-19 patients, that stretched many of our hospitals to their limits,” said Dr. Michael LeBeau, president/CEO for Sanford Health in Bismarck. “They were strained and frequently exhausted but heroically met that challenge. Now, we find ourselves facing the same thing again. However, this time, the majority of the cases are preventable. Please help our healthcare workers and help slow the current spread. Get vaccinated and wear a mask indoors.”

