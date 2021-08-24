Advertisement

Britta Curl helps Team USA beat Russia

(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Britta Curl scored the first of six goals for Team-USA at the IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship in Calgary. The final was 6-0 over Russia.

Curl’s goal was the only score of the first period. Britta was stationed in front of the net and used her strength to hold her position to put the puck in at 11:50 of the first.

Britta was a standout for the Bismarck Blizzard in High School. She led her team to four state titles before heading to the University of Wisconsin. Curl also played a major role in the Badgers winning the last two NCAA Division One Women’s Hockey National Championships.

Britta and her United States teammates are 3-0 in the World tournament, and they face Canada on Thursday.

