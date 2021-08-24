Advertisement

Bismarck conducting “lid lift” trash study

By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you live in Bismarck and have noticed people taking pictures of your trash, they’re probably supposed to be there.

The City of Bismarck is conducting a garbage collection set-out study with HDR Engineering this week. Surveyors are taking photos of materials being set out for collection in order to analyze waste management in the city. Officials said they’re not removing or rummaging through your trash, just working to determine the volume of garbage set out for collection.

“We’re also looking at the volume of material outside of the trash cart, and if it can be recycled. One of the ways the city’s residents can help control costs of garbage service is to recycle materials that can maybe be handled differently,” said Jennefer Klennert, solid waste planning lead with HDR Engineering.

Another study will happen in October. Then, HDR Engineering will make suggestions for the city on things that may need to be changed. This could help cut costs for residents.

