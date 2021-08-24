BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction of the Bismarck Cancer Center’s new treatment room is now complete and is already in use.

Doctors say the new machine offers the most advanced radiation treatment in the fight against cancer.

Cancer center staff say it allows sophisticated customization of the radiation beam directly at a tumor.

The better the shape of the beam conforms to the shape of the tumor, the more accurately it targets the tumor.

And the more accurate the treatment, the less potential for damage to surrounding tissues and the lower the risk of side effects.

“We’re getting more and more long-term cancer survivors. There’s an increased emphasis on decreasing not only the short-term side effects from treatment, but the long-term effects, and so these new technologies allow us to do that so that patients can thrive during their survivorship,” said Dr. John Watkins, Bismarck Cancer Center radiation oncologist.

About 30 patients have used the machine so far, and there are plans to add more machines in the near future.

