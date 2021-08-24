Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health says universal masking is the most readily available method to prevent COVID spread in schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This can be a time of anxiety for school children and their parents, with classes resuming and COVID cases on the rise again.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health said the spread of COVID-19 is predominantly among the unvaccinated.

And of course, that includes children under 12 who aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine.

Experts said universal masking is the most readily available method to prevent spreading the virus in schools.

“Last year, the COVID virus could spread possibly, if someone was positive, to two to three additional individuals. We’re talking about six to seven additional individuals now is the average, because the Delta Variant is so contagious,” Renae Moch, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health director.

Bismarck schools are not requiring masks, but they are recommended.

And health experts are also recommending the practices of personal hygiene, maintaining social distancing, contact tracing, cleaning and disinfecting.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.