Amid evacuation of Afghanistan, North Dakota VFW State Commander reminds veterans they are not alone

Corey Moen
Corey Moen(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has not only affected those who have served over there, but all veterans who are familiar with the situation. That’s why the State Commander for Veterans of Foreign Wars is reminding veterans that they are not alone during this traumatic time.

Corey Moen, who served in Iraq with the National Guard, says seeing events unfold has brought back feelings of other withdrawals for him and other veterans. He says the status of the evacuation process makes this much worse than other withdrawals.

“What makes this hard is that we are leaving actual Americans behind enemy lines. It’s unprecedented. It just makes everything so much harder to deal with knowing that we are leaving actual Americans behind,” said Moen.

Moen says to all veterans that have served in the Middle East that their service was not in vain and to get help through the veteran’s crisis hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or through other local veteran organizations.

