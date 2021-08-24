Advertisement

11AA & 11A Pre Season Polls

(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The largest schools in North Dakota now fall into the newly named football divisions of 11AA and 11A. The divisions might be new, but there are some familiar teams at the top of the pre-season poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Century is at the top of the list in 11AA and St. Mary’s in 11A. West Fargo, Jamestown and Fargo South also received first-place votes. The season starts for those classes this week.

CLASS-11AA PRESEASON POLL

1. Bismarck Century (6) — 38 pts

2. West Fargo (2) — 26

3. Bismarck High — 23

4. West Fargo Sheyenne —12

5. Bismarck Legacy — 7

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Fargo Davies (0-0), Fargo Shanley (0-0) and Minot High (0-0)

CLASS-11A PRESEASON POLL

1. Bismarck St. Mary’s (3) — 32 pts

2. Jamestown (3) — 31

3. Fargo South (2) — 30

4. Fargo North — 14

5. Dickinson — 10

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Devils Lake (0-0)

