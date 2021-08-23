Advertisement

Wentz Returns to Colts Practice

(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Carson Wentz was back at Colts practice for the first time since having surgery to remove a broken bone from his left foot three weeks ago. Carson said he felt “pretty good” about how his return went.

“I talked to the trainers over the weekend. This was kind of next in the progression of the rehab and it was a lot of fun. It was good to get back out there again with the guys and obviously, I didn’t take any team reps, so I got in as much work as I could without being in the team environment, but it was a good day,” said Wentz.

The Century and NDSU graduate said he hopes to be able to take part in a full practice soon.

