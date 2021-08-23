Water emergency funding made available in ND

MINOT, N.D. – State leaders made more than $2 million available for emergency water relief.

People can apply for up to $4,500 for temporary water solutions.

Costs can be reimbursed for buying and transporting water, renting tanks and trailers, or temporary systems, anytime between July 30 through Oct. 31.

“Our program is put in place to help with those immediate needs. Go back for expenses that have been incurred, and at least we can help offset those costs,” said Doug Goehring, Ag Commissioner.

Only one payment will be made, so producers should wait before applying.

