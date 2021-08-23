Advertisement

Water emergency funding made available in ND

(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – State leaders made more than $2 million available for emergency water relief.

People can apply for up to $4,500 for temporary water solutions.

Costs can be reimbursed for buying and transporting water, renting tanks and trailers, or temporary systems, anytime between July 30 through Oct. 31.

“Our program is put in place to help with those immediate needs. Go back for expenses that have been incurred, and at least we can help offset those costs,” said Doug Goehring, Ag Commissioner.

Only one payment will be made, so producers should wait before applying.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Highway 52 crash
UPDATE: One killed in Highway 52 crash; cleanup temporarily closes roadway
vaccine
Montana only state to ban vaccine requirements for employees
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
Rachel Cooper mugshot
Fargo caregiver charged with manslaughter out on $500 bond
Trinity Health Logo
Trinity Hospital seeing uptick in younger cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Bis-Man Community Food Co-Op
The Co-Op Conundrum: Bis-Man Community Food Co-Op continues to struggle
NDSU pays students to get fully vaccinated
GABR Giving Grinches
Giving Grinches help raise money for GABR
Parshall-White Shield 2021 varsity football season canceled