Advertisement

Trinity Health tightens restrictions amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Trinity Health
Trinity Health(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases related to the Delta variant, Trinity Health will be tightening visitor restrictions.

Starting Monday, all medical clinics within the Trinity Health system will be elevate from minimal to moderate.

Only one adult visitor will be allowed per day at a patients room or to accompany a patient to an appointment.

No vistor under the age of 18 will be allowed in a patients room or to accompany a patient.

Exceptions to the one-visitor policy include the following:

  • Pediatrics/Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU) patients may have two parents or legal guardians with a patient.
  • Family Birth Center patients may have one support person - the same person the entire time
  • End of life patients may have up to three visitors; one may stay overnight. Visits by minor children must be pre-approved.
  • Patients with disabilities may have one designated support person. Two support persons are permitted for stays longer than a day, with only one in the room at a time.
  • One home caregiver is permitted at time of discharge for education/training assistance.
  • Same Day Surgery patients may have one visitor in attendance, who then must stay in the patient’s room during/after surgery.
  • Patients having outpatient procedures at the hospital can have one person with them, the visitor must stay in the patient’s room during the procedure.
  • Emergency Trauma Center patients may have one adult person accompany them; for pediatric ETC patients, two parents or legal guardians are permitted.
  • Addiction Services and Inpatient Mental Health: Adult family members designated as integral to patient’s treatment are permitted as directed by behavioral health team.

Masks will be required for everyone, and patients with COVID-19 are not allowed visitors, but there are exceptions.

“Cases are surging throughout our state and region, and Trinity Health has seen a steep increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19. It is imperative that we take this disturbing trend seriously to mitigate its effect on patients and staff,” said Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Highway 52 crash
UPDATE: One killed in Highway 52 crash; cleanup temporarily closes roadway
vaccine
Montana only state to ban vaccine requirements for employees
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
Rachel Cooper mugshot
Fargo caregiver charged with manslaughter out on $500 bond
Trinity Health Logo
Trinity Hospital seeing uptick in younger cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Parshall-White Shield 2021 varsity football season canceled
COVID: 1,508 actives cases in ND; 236 are breakthrough cases
Rita and Gabriel Nassif were married July 12, 1957 at St. George’s Episcopal Memorial Church in...
Family hopes to unveil Lebanese heritage in ND with wedding dress donation
EPA and U.S. District Court block insecticide