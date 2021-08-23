Trinity Health tightens restrictions amid spike in COVID-19 cases

MINOT, N.D. – Amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases related to the Delta variant, Trinity Health will be tightening visitor restrictions.

Starting Monday, all medical clinics within the Trinity Health system will be elevate from minimal to moderate.

Only one adult visitor will be allowed per day at a patients room or to accompany a patient to an appointment.

No vistor under the age of 18 will be allowed in a patients room or to accompany a patient.

Exceptions to the one-visitor policy include the following:

Pediatrics/Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU) patients may have two parents or legal guardians with a patient.

Family Birth Center patients may have one support person - the same person the entire time

End of life patients may have up to three visitors; one may stay overnight. Visits by minor children must be pre-approved.

Patients with disabilities may have one designated support person. Two support persons are permitted for stays longer than a day, with only one in the room at a time.

One home caregiver is permitted at time of discharge for education/training assistance.

Same Day Surgery patients may have one visitor in attendance, who then must stay in the patient’s room during/after surgery.

Patients having outpatient procedures at the hospital can have one person with them, the visitor must stay in the patient’s room during the procedure.

Emergency Trauma Center patients may have one adult person accompany them; for pediatric ETC patients, two parents or legal guardians are permitted.

Addiction Services and Inpatient Mental Health: Adult family members designated as integral to patient’s treatment are permitted as directed by behavioral health team.

Masks will be required for everyone, and patients with COVID-19 are not allowed visitors, but there are exceptions.

“Cases are surging throughout our state and region, and Trinity Health has seen a steep increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19. It is imperative that we take this disturbing trend seriously to mitigate its effect on patients and staff,” said Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan.

