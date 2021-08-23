Advertisement

Produced water spill reported in Mountrail County

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - State environmental experts say 1,400 barrels of produced water have been reported spilled from a pipeline 11 miles south of Stanley.

The cause of the pipeline spill, which is operated by Whiting Oil and Gas Corporation, was due to equipment failure.

The spill has been contained and at this time more than 1,300 barrels have been recovered.

