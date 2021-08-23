Police said Bismarck woman took drugs, drove children

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police arrested a 29-year-old after they say she took drugs and drove a car with children in it.

Police said Chelsea Takenalive of Bismarck almost struck a police car before she was stopped on August 20th. Court documents said she performed poorly on a field sobriety test and officers found drugs, including opioids, when she was searched. Takenalive was driving a two-year-old and an eight-year-old at the time.

Officers say the children were unharmed.

Takenalive is at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on charges of child neglect, possession of drugs, and DUI with a minor.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.