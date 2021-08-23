Advertisement

NDSU pays students to get fully vaccinated

(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Now that the fall semester has begun at NDSU, the school is ready to pay students to get the vaccine.

They will receive $100 if they are fully vaccinated by October 15.

In NDSU President Dean Bresciani’s letter to employees and students, he said: “I am excited to announce that NDSU will be providing a $100 financial incentive to students who have been fully vaccinated. I have repeatedly indicated that the best way to reduce the impact of COVID-19 and the delta variant on our community is to have as many people vaccinated as possible. This incentive is designed to do just that.”

NDSU staff say the funding is coming from the Federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

