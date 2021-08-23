Advertisement

Montana only state to ban vaccine requirements for employees

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Montana is the only state where private companies can not require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Benefis Health Systems announced such a mandate earlier this year that had to be rescinded once Governor Gianforte signed a new law in may stating that’s not allowed.

State health professionals said it’s a “travesty” that this is no longer an option for employers as active cases are nearing 3,500.

