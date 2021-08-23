Advertisement

Minot Public Schools COVID-19 plan

Minot High School Central Campus
Minot High School Central Campus(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – More than 7,600 students will return to the classroom Tuesday morning feeling a bit more normal than last year without mask or vaccine mandates.

Leadership with the Minot Public School District wants to get kids back into the buildings for as much a normal school year as possible, while also being flexible.

“This year, we are using the virtual academy option, which is probably a little more long term, but we will work with families if a child needs to be out due to illness or quarantine that we will work with that family to do everything in our power to keep them up to speed,” said MPS Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

Contract tracing will not be done within school walls but is left to First District Health Unit and the state health department.

Teachers who test positive will have options as well.

“We do allow teleworking for our staff if approved, so we might have some teachers again teaching from home with a substitute teacher in the classroom,” said Vollmer.

For those who are vaccinated, they will not have to quarantine for a close contact.

The MPS Reintegration Committee will meet when necessary to review infection rates and discuss protocols based on data from federal state and local health agencies.

For the full plan, follow this link. 

