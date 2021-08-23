Minot Police investigating shots fired Friday night

MINOT, N.D. – Minot police are asking for your help in identifying suspects after police responded to a call for gunshots Friday night.

Around 9 p.m. on Friday, Minot police received multiple 911 calls for gunshots near 16th Avenue and south Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings on south Main Street between 14th and 16th Avenue.

Witnesses reported seeing a white or silver sedan and an orange SUV heading south bound on Main Street, not in a chase.

Police are asking for residents in that area to check surveillance footage around 9:08 p.m. to 9:10 p.m. for a white sedan and orange SUV.

Contact Minot Police at 701-852-0111 or CrimeStoppers at 701-852-7463.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.