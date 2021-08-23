Advertisement

Minot Police investigating shots fired Friday night

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot police are asking for your help in identifying suspects after police responded to a call for gunshots Friday night.

Around 9 p.m. on Friday, Minot police received multiple 911 calls for gunshots near 16th Avenue and south Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings on south Main Street between 14th and 16th Avenue.

Witnesses reported seeing a white or silver sedan and an orange SUV heading south bound on Main Street, not in a chase.

Police are asking for residents in that area to check surveillance footage around 9:08 p.m. to 9:10 p.m. for a white sedan and orange SUV.

Contact Minot Police at 701-852-0111 or CrimeStoppers at 701-852-7463.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Highway 52 crash
UPDATE: One killed in Highway 52 crash; cleanup temporarily closes roadway
vaccine
Montana only state to ban vaccine requirements for employees
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
Trinity Health Logo
Trinity Hospital seeing uptick in younger cases of COVID-19
The FDA says people should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.
FDA urges people not to take animal worm drug to treat or prevent COVID-19

Latest News

Gov. Burgum appoints wildlife chief Jeb Williams to lead ND Game and Fish Department
Produced water spill reported in Mountrail County
Geo Guesser
Geo Guesser
Scarecrow Mason Jar
Scarecrow Mason Jar