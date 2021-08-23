Advertisement

Mandaree School closes Monday for cleaning following positive COVID-19 case

(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAREE, N.D. – Mandaree School had a positive COVID-19 case that came up over the weekend and canceled class Monday for sanitizing and mandatory testing.

They plan to resume classes Tuesday.

The school has a 100% mask policy in place and recommends all students receive the COVID vaccine.

“Ultimately I don’t want to have a student have long-term ill effects from getting COVID. I don’t want to take a chance of a student dying,” said Tara Thomas, Superintendent.

The superintendent said they plan to take every case seriously.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Highway 52 crash
UPDATE: One killed in Highway 52 crash; cleanup temporarily closes roadway
vaccine
Montana only state to ban vaccine requirements for employees
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
Rachel Cooper mugshot
Fargo caregiver charged with manslaughter out on $500 bond
Trinity Health Logo
Trinity Hospital seeing uptick in younger cases of COVID-19

Latest News

burgum vaccine
N.D. looks to expand vaccine after FDA approval of Pfizer shot
Johnson and Johnson Vaccine in Limited Supply in North Dakota
Afghan refugees arrive in Wisconsin
Afghan refugees arrive at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin
treasure to trash
Family hopes to unveil Lebanese heritage in ND with wedding dress donation