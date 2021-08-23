Mandaree School closes Monday for cleaning following positive COVID-19 case

MANDAREE, N.D. – Mandaree School had a positive COVID-19 case that came up over the weekend and canceled class Monday for sanitizing and mandatory testing.

They plan to resume classes Tuesday.

The school has a 100% mask policy in place and recommends all students receive the COVID vaccine.

“Ultimately I don’t want to have a student have long-term ill effects from getting COVID. I don’t want to take a chance of a student dying,” said Tara Thomas, Superintendent.

The superintendent said they plan to take every case seriously.

