Mandaree School closes Monday for cleaning following positive COVID-19 case
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANDAREE, N.D. – Mandaree School had a positive COVID-19 case that came up over the weekend and canceled class Monday for sanitizing and mandatory testing.
They plan to resume classes Tuesday.
The school has a 100% mask policy in place and recommends all students receive the COVID vaccine.
“Ultimately I don’t want to have a student have long-term ill effects from getting COVID. I don’t want to take a chance of a student dying,” said Tara Thomas, Superintendent.
The superintendent said they plan to take every case seriously.
